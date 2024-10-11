Stunning Northern Lights photographed by Derbyshire Times readers

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:21 BST
Derbyshire Times readers captured these wonderful images last night as the sky glowed green, red and purple, pink and yellow for the Northern Lights.

For several hours yesterday (Thursday) the aurora borealis blazed above, lighting up the heavens in shimmering colour across Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

The vivid display began around 7pm before weakening for several hours and returning with a vengeance around midnight and continuing until dawn.

Northern Lights appear when particles collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere around the poles and are most-commonly seen over high polar latitudes.

Photographed by Derbyshire Times readers

1. Stunning Northern Lights

Photographed by Derbyshire Times readers Photo: Submitted images

Submitted by David France

2. Old Whittington

Submitted by David France Photo: David France

Submitted by Andy France

3. Hagg Hill, Tupton

Submitted by Andy France Photo: Andy France

Submitted by Carl Bonser

4. Boythorpe

Submitted by Carl Bonser Photo: Carl Bonser

