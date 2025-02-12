Students help local wildlife
Students from Belper High School are taking an innovative approach to environmental protection by turning discarded glass bottles into handmade jewelry. Concerned about the dangers broken glass poses to local wildlife, the students collect and recycle the waste using a rock tumbler to transform sharp shards into smooth, polished pieces.
Broken glass left in nature can injure wildlife and pollute ecosystems. By removing the glass, the students reduce these risks while giving the waste a second life. The process also raises awareness about the importance of recycling and reducing litter.
If you would like to hear more about this project:
facebook - SecondShine
Instagram - SecondShine.YE