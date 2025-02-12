Students help local wildlife

By George Carlisle
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 19:38 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 09:25 BST
Second Shine jewelleryplaceholder image
Second Shine jewellery
Students from Belper High school collect discarded glass bottles to save local wildlife from being killed.

Students from Belper High School are taking an innovative approach to environmental protection by turning discarded glass bottles into handmade jewelry. Concerned about the dangers broken glass poses to local wildlife, the students collect and recycle the waste using a rock tumbler to transform sharp shards into smooth, polished pieces.

Most Popular

Broken glass left in nature can injure wildlife and pollute ecosystems. By removing the glass, the students reduce these risks while giving the waste a second life. The process also raises awareness about the importance of recycling and reducing litter.

If you would like to hear more about this project:

facebook - SecondShine

Instagram - SecondShine.YE

Related topics:StudentsHigh SchoolBelper
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice