Students help local wildlife

Second Shine jewellery

Students from Belper High school collect discarded glass bottles to save local wildlife from being killed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students from Belper High School are taking an innovative approach to environmental protection by turning discarded glass bottles into handmade jewelry. Concerned about the dangers broken glass poses to local wildlife, the students collect and recycle the waste using a rock tumbler to transform sharp shards into smooth, polished pieces.

Broken glass left in nature can injure wildlife and pollute ecosystems. By removing the glass, the students reduce these risks while giving the waste a second life. The process also raises awareness about the importance of recycling and reducing litter.

If you would like to hear more about this project:

facebook - SecondShine

Instagram - SecondShine.YE