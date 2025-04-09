Students’ electric car aims to go the distance at international final

Hilton Formula 24

Months of hard work building an electric car has paid off for students from the organisation Hilton Formula 24, who are getting ready for a busy year of races – with support from National Grid Electricity Distribution.

Hilton Formula 24, a registered charity based in Derbyshire, aims to provide an environment in which students aged 11-16, and their caregivers, can learn vital engineering and STEM skills.

The Greenpower Challenge attracts 10,000 participants annually and aims to get young people enthusiastic about science and engineering by challenging them to design, build and race an electric car.

The organisation works with over 700 teams throughout the UK and holds over 30 regional events, as well as an International Final every year.

As well as financial backing, National Grid’s Derby depot provided engineering expertise to give students that technical advice to maximise the performance of their one-seater car.

Vanessa Buxton, Regulatory & Compliance Manager at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

“It's so fitting to see the team work and dedication of the Hilton 24 students coming together to produce race cars ready for the new season.

“The Greenpower Challenge is a tremendous way to encourage the potential engineers of tomorrow by stimulating interest in STEM subjects in a practical and fun way.”

Holly Davies, Founder of Hilton Formula 24, said:

"We are incredibly grateful to National Grid Electricity Distribution for their support this year. It has enabled us to add an additional car to our team giving more students access to this exciting project.

“The importance of energy will be woven into our curriculum as we develop our young engineers, bringing vital STEM skills to life and contributing to closing the UK STEM skills gap"