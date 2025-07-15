Struggling single parents offered ‘secret weapon’ for summer childcare crisis

Government scheme gives separating families up to £500 for mediation

Thousands of separated mums and dads face a childcare nightmare this summer — but a little-known government scheme could be the unexpected lifeline they need.

NFM (National Family Mediation), the UK’s largest provider of family mediation, is urging parents to grab a £500 government voucher that could open the door to extra hands this summer – including help from the ex’s side of the family.

The charity says that mediation isn’t just about resolving issues between separating couples — it can also mend fences with the in-laws, grandparents, aunts and uncles you thought were out of your life for good.

“Every summer, we see the same crisis unfold – parents tearing their hair out trying to juggle work and childcare,” said Sarah Hawkins, CEO of NFM. “But many forget that the people who could be helping – grandparents, brothers, sisters – have been cut out due to family fallouts. Mediationhelps bring them back into the fold.”

And with school out for six weeks, parents need all the help they can get.

The Family Mediation Voucher Scheme offers separating families up to £500 to resolve parenting issues without going to court. It's open not just to parents, but also to grandparents and other family members. In fact, NFM sees around 100 cases a year brought directly by grandparents fighting to stay involved in their grandkids’ lives.

“You only have to look at the royal family – King Charles hardly sees Archie and Lilibet. It’s a painful reminder of how familybreakdowns can ripple out,” added Hawkins. “We help stop that from happening to ordinary families across the country.”

NFM’s expert mediators offer child-inclusive sessions, ensuring that the children at the heart of the matter have their voices heard too. They also help create tailor-made parenting plans – including schedules that help parents balance work and summer holidays.

And for families still in the process of separating their finances, NFM offers NFM LegalEyes – a service that helps couples formalise their agreements with the support of a qualified solicitor, ensuring everything meets legal standards before being submitted to court.

“Even when you factor in the cost of legal help, it’s almost always cheaper – and less painful – than having to go back years later to renegotiate financial terms,” said Hawkins. “Reopening those discussions with an ex, especially after moving on emotionally, can be just as draining as it is expensive.”

Mediation is faster, cheaper and far less stressful than court. Legal aid is still available for those who qualify, and the £500 voucher scheme is helping thousands avoid costly legal battles.

Don’t let a family feud ruin your summer. Visit www.nfm.org.uk to see if you qualify for the £500 mediation voucher.