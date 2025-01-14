Stretton resident prosecuted for depositing litter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Stretton resident has been successfully prosecuted after being witnessed littering by Environmental Health Officers in May 2024.

Mr Christopher Barnes was smoking inside his vehicle at a supermarket car park in Clay Cross and then deposited his cigarette end on the ground, contrary to Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. The incident was witnessed by the two Officers who were in the area undertaking food hygiene visits in the area.

Mr Barnes was offered the opportunity to pay a £150 fixed penalty notice (reduced to £100 if paid within 10 days) to prevent the matter going to court but no payment was received.

The matter was therefore dealt with by Derby Magistrates Court in December 2024. Mr Barnes received a £87 fine, a £34 victim surcharge and was ordered to pay £100 in costs.

North East Derbyshire District Council has a zero-tolerance policy on littering and will take enforcement action where incidents are witnessed in an effort to keep our towns and rural areas clean and tidy for all.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, Steve Pickering said, “We are passionate about keeping our district clean and tidy and those who aren’t responsible enough to do so by littering, will face the consequences of their actions.

We are proud of North East Derbyshire and the work we do to keep it clean and tidy and our enforcement team who are here to encourage everyone to act responsibly”.