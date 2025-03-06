Stress-busting weekend gives new meaning to NHS

A walking charity is giving a new meaning to the N in NHS. They are offering an alternative 'natural' health service to anyone in Derbyshire who feels life is getting on top of them this spring.

The event in the Peak District at the end of the month provides a blend of the great outdoors with the added support of professional coaches and counsellors.

“Evidence consistently shows a positive relationship between spending time in nature and good health and wellbeing.” says Ian Sansbury from Mind Over Mountains, the charity organising the weekend.

“With our walks and weekend retreats we then offer much more than an escape into nature. Enjoying the scenery has a therapeutic effect on its own – and we add mental health support in that unpressured setting,” he says.

Time for reflection. All the walks include mindfulness sessionsTime for reflection. All the walks include mindfulness sessions
Participants are accompanied by our skilled counsellors and coaches who walk, talk and, most importantly, listen.”

Each year in the UK around 1 in 4 adults are affected by mental health issues, which places considerable stress on NHS waiting lists. Mind Over Mountains works with local GPs who can prescribe time in nature as a way of improving mental wellbeing. At the same time anyone who feels they could benefit can sign themselves up for a walk or retreat via the charity's website www.mindovermountains.org.uk

There are still a few places left on the upcoming retreat around Dovedale on 28-30 March, including some that can be funded by the charity.

Mind Over Mountains operates across England and Wales and last year more than 90% of participants reported a lasting mental health benefit.

Walking through DovedaleWalking through Dovedale
“At first, the retreat seemed liked such a daunting prospect - spending three days with a group of strangers in the wilderness,” says Ruth, a previous weekend participant. “But it has had such a positive impact, and my time on the wellbeing retreat has taught me so much.”

