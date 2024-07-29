Stoney Middleton community celebrates Well Dressing tradition in style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warm weather and a packed programme drew more than 500 visitors to the launch of the 2024 Stoney Middleton Well-Dressing festival on Saturday 27 July.At the heart of the festival were three traditional Well Dressings crafted from hand-picked flower petals, bark, stones, seeds and other locally sourced organic matter, applied by hand to clay filled wooden frames.

Stoney’s main well was dressed by local artist, Joy Mason whose stunning design depicts Stoney Middleton itself, nestled in the dramatic Hope Valley landscape, with a heavily antlered Red Stag and Snowy the famous fallow deer in the foreground.

Dave Thorpe’s creation, called ‘Petallers Backache’ pictures two traditionally dressed women bent over a clay Well Dressing frame, applying flower petals. Its bold colours capitalise on its location, generating a beautiful reflection in the small stream over which it is mounted.

The third Dressing is based on a drawing by pupils of the Stoney Middleton school (check name) badge which shows young people skipping beneath a tree under a rainbow sky.

Stoney Middleton Well Dressing

Long-time resident, Christine Cartledge, opened the event and praised the artists and the community for coming together to honour the 88 year old Stoney Middleton tradition. Revd Nick Ladd from St Martin’s Church blessed the Wells, pointing out the historical importance of wells to the community and the biblical notion of the ‘water of life,’ or spiritual sustenance and salvation.

Revd Nick Ladd who is also Well Dressing Chair commented “We were delighted to see so many new residents get involved with Well Dressing this year including people from Calver and Tideswell and we look forward to building our team of volunteers next year”

A Paris Olympics-themed scarecrow competition, BBQ, plant sale, jigsaw competition, tombola, Stoney shop and tea and cake stalls completed the programme while music was provided by the Tideswell Brass Band and dancing by Sheffield’s Lizzie Dripping ensemble. The day was rounded off by the famous sponsored ball-rolling race through the village streets from the top to the river.

A large team of people from the village, ably led by local residents Andy Hibbert and Paul Fox, have worked hard for months to set it all up and enable everything to happen.

The festivities continue throughout the week with quizzes, a treasure hunt and the fell run, while the well dressings will be on display to the public until Monday 5 August.