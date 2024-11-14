Step into Christmas: Derbyshire housebuilder unveils offers for a festive move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keen property seekers in Derbyshire wanting to move into their dream home this festive period may need to act fast to secure one of the properties ready for Christmas at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ The Spiers and Bluebell Meadows developments in Chesterfield.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes for a range of house hunters, with a select few ready to move into before Christmas.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees house hunters sell their existing property to the developers who then become guaranteed buyers, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: "We understand many people envision themselves snug and cosy on Christmas morning in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With the festive period quickly approaching, I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay so they can start planning that big Christmas party in their brand-new Barratt or David Wilson home.”

The Spires and Bluebell Meadows are located near The Trans Pennine Trail, which is a 215-mile route spanning from Southport on the west coast of Northern England to Hornsea on the East coast, ideal for residents who love to explore the natural world.

Working professionals can rest assured with the developments providing easy access to major towns and cities through the M1, including Derby, Sheffield and Nottingham.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 03301 735 001 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 03301 735 532.

Alternatively, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire or David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.