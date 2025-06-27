Step into a healthier lifestyle with free community classes across Amber Valley

Community Class at Somercotes Parish Hall

Residents across Amber Valley are being encouraged to take the first step towards a more active and healthier lifestyle, with a growing number of free community classes now running every week.

Led by friendly instructors in welcoming local venues, the classes are open to everyone, with no fitness experience required.

From gentle chair-based strength and conditioning to relaxing Tai Chi, sessions are designed to help people move more, feel better and connect with others in their community.

All sessions finish with a chance to unwind and chat over a free cuppa, offering not just physical benefits but also a boost to mental wellbeing and social connection.

The community classes are part of a wider push by Amber Valley Borough Council and local partners to help residents stay active and well. Alongside a borough-wide programme of free locally guided walks delivered through Amber Valley Walking Together, these sessions support the council’s commitment to reducing health inequalities by ensuring more people have the opportunity to lead healthier, more active lives.

The recently launched Move More Amber Valley Strategy sets out a bold vision for improving health and wellbeing across the borough, regardless of age, background or ability.

Councillor Amina Burslem, Cabinet Member for Communities, Street Pride and Wellbeing at Amber Valley Borough Council, said:

“The Move More Amber Valley Strategy is all about supporting people to make movement part of daily life, and these classes bring that vision to life in a really accessible way.

“You don’t need to be super fit or experienced to feel the benefits of moving more. These classes are all about helping people get active in a way that works for them, whether you're coming back from injury, living with a long-term health condition or just looking to improve your wellbeing.

“There’s also time afterwards to chat and enjoy a free cuppa, which really adds to the welcoming, social feel. Attendance has continued to grow week by week, with many returning participants saying it’s made a real difference to their routine. We’d love to welcome even more people along. It’s never too late to get started.”

Amber Valley Borough Council’s inclusive approach to health and wellbeing is also being strengthened by the renewal of Get Out Get Active (GOGA) for another year. This nationally recognised programme supports people to move more in ways that suit their lifestyle, and locally it is focused on helping residents build confidence, overcome barriers to activity and connect with others through fun, welcoming sessions.

With a wide range of partners working together, including local NHS teams, charities and leisure providers, the borough’s wellbeing offer continues to grow.

Residents who are interested in taking part in the community classes can find session times and venues on the council’s website at www.ambervalley.gov.uk/communityclasses.