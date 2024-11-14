Stay alert to signs of a mouse in your house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experts at British Pest Control Association (BPCA) are encouraging householders in Derbyshire to stay alert to signs of mouse activity in their homes this autumn.

Rodent activity tends to peak during the winter months, so it’s important to take action now before cold weather drives them to seek shelter indoors.

If mice move in, they can pose a risk to human health through their nesting, eating and travelling habits, and BPCA has a detailed online guide with video, for anyone concerned about mice: bpca.org.uk/mice

Natalie Bungay, Technical Manager at BPCA said: “Mice spread diseases to humans, including Salmonella and hantavirus, through their urine and droppings, but are also known to carry dirt and bacteria on their body, feet and fur, which can transfer to surfaces such as counter tops, pantry shelves and food packaging.

Natalie Bungay, Technical Manager at BPCA

“Mice tend to nest near a food source and as they move around, will mark their territory with urine, so anyone with an infestation is at risk of coming into contact with these bacteria.”

Mice can also cause damage to property as they need to gnaw to maintain their teeth.

Natalie added: “Mice have the ability to gnaw through water and gas pipes, electrical cables and woodwork, which can result in electrical fires and household floods, so it is important to take action if you discover signs of a mouse in the house.

“They also have rapid breeding cycles, with female mice being able to produce between five and 10 litters in a year, so an infestation can quickly spiral out of control. We recommend taking basic steps such as storing food securely and keeping bin lids firmly closed.

“Mice can squeeze through gaps as small as 6mm x 9.5mm and our online guide has some household hints and proofing tips – such as plugging gaps around electrical wires - to help deter them from getting inside in the first place.”

If the presence of mice – or a serious infestation – is identified, BPCA recommends seeking professional help to tackle the problem.

A BPCA member company will have the technical knowledge and experience to apply products in an efficient manner while minimising risk to the environment and non-target species.

BPCA members are trained and qualified technicians who are endorsed by the Government via the TrustMark quality scheme. They carry the correct insurances, are assessed to the British Standard in pest management EN 16636 and follow BPCA’s Codes of Best Practice.

To find a BPCA member visit: bpca.org.uk/find