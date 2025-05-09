Staveley & District RBL commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At 11am on Thursday 8th May, members of the Staveley and District Royal British Legion led by their President Martin Thacker MBE, held a service of commemoration and remembrance in the Memorial Garden to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The event was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, and the High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Sir Richard FitzHerbert Bt, along with members of staff and pupils from local schools, Speedwell Infants, Norbriggs Primary, Woodthorpe CE Primary, Netherthorpe Academy, Springwell Community College, Hollingwood Primary, St Joseph’s Catholic and Church of England Primary, Staveley Junior, as well as local veterans, Royal British Legion members, and members of the public.

The service was led by Father Adrian from Staveley Parish Church, and included readings by the High Sheriff and pupils from all of the schools in attendance.

Branch Chairman Graham Weighill, commented, there was no civic event planned to mark the occasion of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, so members of the Staveley and District RBL could not let this occasion pass without paying due respect to the anniversary of the end of war in Europe and also to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.

Our branch President Martin Thacker MBE, and our standard bearers John Wallace and Rodger Wheatcroft

Staveley and District RBL will always work to support our veterans and their families, we are always looking for new members, if you would like to join us in this aim, please come along to one of our Branch meetings which are held on the first Thursday of each month at the Legionnaires Club, Lowgates, Staveley. If you would like more information email me at [email protected]