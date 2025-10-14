Staveley & District RBL 2025 Poppy Appeal launch

President Martin Thacker MBE, PAO Mrs Marion Gerrard and Branch Chairman Graham Weighill.

At their October branch meeting, members of the Staveley and District RBL finalised details for their 2025 Poppy appeal. Branch Poppy Appeal organiser Marion Gerrard confirmed Poppy stock products had been received and will be distributed to schools and local business’s in time for the National launch date of 23rd October

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staveley & District RBL, aided by their poppy appeal volunteers will have a fundraising stall in the Morrisons Superstore in Staveley from Saturday 25th October until Saturday 8th November.

All monies raised will go to the National Poppy Appeal and be used to support our Veterans and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branch Chairman Graham Weighill, commented you do not have to have served in the Armed Forces to be a member of the RBL. Staveley has had an RBL branch for over 100 years we are always looking for new members to come and join us to ensure it continues.

For more details on how to become an RBL member visit, https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/membership/become-a-member