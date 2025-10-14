Staveley & District RBL 2025 Poppy Appeal launch
Staveley & District RBL, aided by their poppy appeal volunteers will have a fundraising stall in the Morrisons Superstore in Staveley from Saturday 25th October until Saturday 8th November.
All monies raised will go to the National Poppy Appeal and be used to support our Veterans and their families.
Branch Chairman Graham Weighill, commented you do not have to have served in the Armed Forces to be a member of the RBL. Staveley has had an RBL branch for over 100 years we are always looking for new members to come and join us to ensure it continues.
For more details on how to become an RBL member visit, https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/membership/become-a-member