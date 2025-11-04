Start Up Loans programme provides £150m to help unemployed start businesses

Louise McCoy

A brand-new guide to support and encourage unemployed people to set up a business has been launched by Start Up Loans, in collaboration with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HMRC. The Fresh Start Guide is tailor-made to help people choose a new direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With guidance on everything from building confidence and researching ideas to finance options and information on how being self-employed could impact welfare benefits, the guide provides comprehensive support to unemployed people who might consider entrepreneurship as a career option.

Start Up Loans has a strong track record supporting the unemployed into business, having provided nearly £150m worth of financing (£148.4m).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of its kind guide will be distributed primarily via DWP’s network of over 600 jobcentres, and via 25,000 specialist work coaches who engage directly with claimants. The guide has been created to give those thinking about becoming self-employed a step-by-step guide to creating their own business.

The support will sit alongside existing support provided by jobcentres, including work coaches who support those looking to start their own business, the Start Up Loans programme, which provides up to £25,000 in funding, and the Business Support Helpline. Local growth hubs also offer advice and guidance to new and existing businesses.

The Rapid Response Service will also use the guide as part of their literature when working with big companies making large scale redundancies.

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme provides finance and post loan support to 11,000 start up and early-stage businesses a year. Start Up Loans has a strong track record supporting underserved small business owners. Since 2012, of those who received a Start Up Loan, 22% went to people who were previously unemployed, 40% went to women and 20% went to people from a Black, Asian or Other Ethnic Minority background (excluding White minorities).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the guide will be shared with around 200 external organisations working with DWP to share with their networks.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said: “We are committed to supporting people across the country to unlock their potential and we are working hand in hand with industry to help people gain the skills, confidence and expertise they need to excel.

“Starting your own business can be a powerful way to take control of your future, particularly after a period of unemployment, and The Fresh Start Guide will help people to take that first step.

“By backing aspiring entrepreneurs, we are not only encouraging people to turn their ideas into reality and move into fulfilling work but also strengthening and diversifying our economy under our Plan for Change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products, British Business Bank commented: “The Fresh Start Guide is a great example of cross government working and is needed to support those who may not think of entrepreneurship as an option for them. We believe that by getting the Fresh Start Guide in front of people who are unemployed, it could help make a difference, improving not just individual lives, but the economy. We need more start ups in the UK to boost growth and create jobs all across the UK.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.startuploans.co.uk/