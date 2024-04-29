Star Trust event proceeds help to improve local people's lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charities were invited to an event at Graypaul Maserati Nottingham who were the headline sponsor for the annual ball at Stapleford Park Hotel and Spa last September which raised £114,000.

The presentations brought the total donated by Star Trust over the past ten years to £852,642 for 114 charities - benefiting more than 71,000 people across the East Midlands.

Among the recipients of the latest round of funding were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Star Trust cheque presentation

- The Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark which was awarded £10,287 to pay for eight 1:1 bereavement counselling sessions

- Pasic Cancer Support received £10,708 towards its family support service for families of the 278 children and young people who receiving treatment for cancer at Nottingham Children’s Hospital

- Disability Support for Nottingham and county were awarded £2,000 to provide 400 free meals for attendees of their social groups

- Derventio Charitable Trust received £2,739 which has paid for 155 essential food hampers for the charity’s supported housing residents across Derby and Derbyshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Level Youth Collective were awarded £3,000 to support creative arts projects attended by young people in Derbyshire who are Autistic and Neurodivergent

- Saffires in Leicester received £3,000 for its work to tackle the sexual exploitation of women through holistic support for women affected by prostitution

- Arthritis Support Leicestershire received £4,500 to support the charity’s wellbeing activity programme

Star Trust founder Steve Hampson said: “The fantastic companies and individuals across the East Midlands who support Star Trust do so safe in their knowledge that their generosity is translated into real support for real people in the heart of our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to be hugely impressed by the creativity, passion and commitment shown by smaller charities across the East Midlands whose amazing work often goes under the radar but who so many people rely upon.

“We always aim to support grassroot charities who are making a positive difference to people’s lives in their local communities and these charities all had compelling cases for funding.

“We are now open to applications and I would encourage SME charities to contact us if they have not had funding from us in the past three years.”