Stalking and harassment service expanded in Derby

A support to people experiencing stalking and harassment in Derbyshire has been expanded to reach even more people, including those facing non-domestic cases.

Funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire, Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts, the service will be delivered in Derby by domestic abuse specialist Glow and will work closely with Derbyshire Constabulary and victim support service Remedi to ensure victims experiencing stalking and harassment get the help and support they need.

As well as directly supporting victims, which may include helping with victim personal statements to assist with prosecution, or advocating for Stalking Protection Order applications, the service will offer advice and support to other organisations on any stalking cases they may have.

Stalking can happen to anyone and can also have many forms – and the service has been expanded so that advocates are also able to support with non-domestic stalking, something which is brand new to Derbyshire. It can take place online, as well as in-person. That’s why the charity urges anyone impacted by it, as well as professionals working with potential victims, to ‘recognise it, record it, report it’.

Glow Operations Manager, Jackie Capewell

This means knowing the signs of stalking and harassment, noting it down and informing the police as soon as possible. If someone’s behaviour towards another person is fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated, it is stalking and should be taken seriously.

Glow’s Derby City Stalking and Harassment Lead, Rachel Grocott, explained more: “By creating a log and reporting it to the police, patterns can be identified. This can ultimately help with a criminal investigation, so it’s important that professionals, and those experiencing stalking, know the signs and look out for them.

“This includes following, loitering, turning up to a victim’s place of work or home unannounced, watching, tracking via GPS and hacking email accounts and social media profiles. It can also include constant phone calls, messages and letters.

“While these are the common ways, it’s important to remember that stalking can also be extremely subtle. Depending on how someone is being stalked, they might not realise or recognise the signs until some time afterwards.

“Stalking and harassment is a nationwide concern with an increasing number of cases. According to the Office for National Statistics, 1 in 6 women and 1 in 12 men experience stalking at some point in their lives. Specialised support is required for people experiencing this to create an effective and appropriate safety plan. ”

Glow Operations Manager Jackie Capewell added: “Some statistics show that people can suffer up to 100 incidents before reporting stalking. It always results in fear, trauma and a reduction in the quality of life of the person experiencing it. In some cases it can result in serious harm or murder.

“Despite the new Domestic Abuse Bill, there are still barriers. A lot of people feel that they won’t be taken seriously unless there are physical injuries, but stalkers can be described as professional manipulators, with a lot of their crime having a devastating emotional or mental impact.

“The project has had a fantastic impact so far and we’re thrilled to be able to expand it, to include those not experiencing domestic abuse, to reach even more people and keep them safe.”

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Stalking Lead, Detective Chief Inspector David Ball, said: “Stalking has such an impact on those going through it, making people feel scared to simply go about their everyday lives. Having the right support is vital and makes a massive difference.

“We are really pleased to see the extension of this service into Derby city, which will mean support for more people.

“Not only does Glow’s work support victims of stalking, but it also helps them through the prosecution process, allowing us to have the best chance of successfully bringing stalkers to justice.”

PCC Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts said: “Stalking is a terrifying crime and one which can have a devastating impact on its victims. It is vital that we provide the support victims need to enable them to recover from their experience and move on with their lives.

“In many cases, the criminal justice process can also be very daunting for those affected by stalking, so it’s really important that specialist support is available to help victims to recall their experience and help to bring those responsible to justice.

“Victims of stalking are entitled to feel safe, and I am determined to do what it takes to protect them. This service is just one way in which we are doing that.”