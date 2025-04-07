Stagecoach to step in and run new service 84 in Derbyshire to support Holymoorside area
The new service 84 will run between Holymoorside, Chesterfield, Spital, Hady to Calow Hospital between Monday and Saturday.
Stagecoach Yorkshire Managing Director, Matt Kitchin said:
“Our teams have worked really hard since the closure of Hulleys to run additional services where we could, including running a replacement service 170 running direct between Bakewell and Chesterfield and route 63 between Matlock and Chesterfield. Working in collaboration with Derbyshire County Council colleagues, were able to find a solution to support the Holymoorside, Hady and Spital communities which will now be the new 84 service.”
Customers can find the new timetable at www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/yorkshire/new-chesterfield-services with the app and journey planner being updated with this new service in the coming days.