Stagecoach to step in and run new service 84 in Derbyshire to support Holymoorside area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach has stepped in to provide a new service which started today to support the Holymoorside, Hady and Spital communities after Hulleys ceasing trading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new service 84 will run between Holymoorside, Chesterfield, Spital, Hady to Calow Hospital between Monday and Saturday.

Stagecoach Yorkshire Managing Director, Matt Kitchin said:

“Our teams have worked really hard since the closure of Hulleys to run additional services where we could, including running a replacement service 170 running direct between Bakewell and Chesterfield and route 63 between Matlock and Chesterfield. Working in collaboration with Derbyshire County Council colleagues, were able to find a solution to support the Holymoorside, Hady and Spital communities which will now be the new 84 service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels

Customers can find the new timetable at www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/yorkshire/new-chesterfield-services with the app and journey planner being updated with this new service in the coming days.