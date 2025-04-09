Stagecoach launches new campaign showing what local people think of Chesterfield’s new electric buses
This comes off the back of Transport Focus’ Your Bus Journey 2024 bus user research results showing an 88% overall satisfaction with Stagecoach buses in Derbyshire, one of the highest in the country.
The new buses have received praise from local passengers regarding their noticeable comfort, quietness and smoothness.
The brand-new electric buses feature the latest accessibility technology with Next Stop audio and visual announcements to assist customers travelling, and air conditioning. A total of 57 single and double-decker electric buses are being introduced into Chesterfield.
Matt Kitchin, Managing Director, Stagecoach Yorkshire said; “It’s been great to hear local customer experiences and opinions of the brand new electric buses and we’d encourage anyone who hasn’t caught the bus in a while to experience the difference.”
Passengers praised the reduction of noise, ease of hearing the next stop announcements and improved comfort of the seats, with one passenger describing the bus as “luxurious”.