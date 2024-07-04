St John Ambulance volunteer Natasha Everitt takes part in a sponsored swim
Natasha lives in South Normanton, Derbyshire and works as a lifeguard at the Moorways Sports Village in Derby. During her spare time Natasha is a dedicated SJA volunteer, giving her time to help others who may need first aid at various events.
Natasha said "I really wanted to take on this challenge because St John Ambulance has become such a big part of my life. I joined the Pinxton Cadet Unit not too long after lockdown and have since moved into the adult unit. It is thanks to my experience as both a cadet and an adult volunteer that I have recently been offered a place at the University of Lincoln to study paramedic science so in a way this is my way of giving back the support that they have given me over the last few years"
The JustGiving page for her swim is at: Natasha - JustGiving
