Spring is in the air at a farm just outside Derby as it gets ready for Easter fun

Baby chicks, calves, kid goats, mules and lambs are bringing a burst of new life to the popular family farm park as it unveils its Easter Eggstravaganza festival of fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, will be launching its Easter Eggstravaganza on Friday 11th April with an Easter themed woodland trail, Lambing Live and Spring themed shows, including the fabulous children’s entertainer ‘just Josh’ with his comedy magic, juggling and all round high energy daftness, to mark the reopening of Mega Slide Mountain – the UK’s longest outdoor mega slide.

Families will be able to meet the hundreds of new arrivals on the farm including chicks, calves, piglets, kid goats, mules and lambs. It might even be possible to see a Spring lamb being born with the return of the popular Lambing Live Tent and the 24 hour ‘Ewe’ Tube live streaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Ivor, said it was a chance for families to enjoy getting outside in the warmer weather while meeting some of the hundreds of new arrivals expected over the Easter holidays.

Bottle feed a new lamb or meet the new arrivals at Lambing Live

He said: “Spring is always a magical time of year. With lots of new arrivals it is a great time for families to explore the open countryside and find out more about life on the farm.

“Meet the Easter bunny and share in the excitement with lots of live shows to keep young minds entertained as well as bottle feeding lambs and taking on the record-breaking Mega Slide Mountain to bring a burst of family fun this Easter.”

The Mega Slide Mountain, which sits on a 30ft hill next to the animal paddocks has been closed for winter, so Easter will be the first time in 2025 that visitors can take on the 200ft long slide which sees visitors reach speeds of up to 12mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Eggstravaganza, which will run from Friday 11th to Friday 25th April, is the only time that the farm’s woodland area, which was created in 2002 as part of its commitment to the National Forest, is available to the public.

Mega Slide Mountain reopens at Easter

Each year it is opened in Spring to allow guests the chance to wander the woodland trail in search of the Easter Bunny’s home nestled within the 28,000 trees planted on the site.

More than 200 lambs, chicks and pygmy goats are due to be born during the event with the Lambing Live Tent giving guests the chance to feed the new lambs and possibly even see a Spring lamb being born with the return of the 24hour ‘Ewe’ Tube live streaming.

Just Josh (Benson) will be entertaining on the main stage. One of the most sought-after family entertainers in the UK, he has twice won the York Little Vikings Award for Best Birthday Party Entertainer and been nominated for Best Comic in the UK Pantomime Association’s annual awards. A self proclaimed ‘premier provider of daft comedy chaos’, his act features a mixture of high energy magic, juggling, balloonology and general silly antics, perfect for kids from 4 to 104!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission includes access to the outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig and mini quad bikes.

Entertainers prepare for Easter Eggstravaganza at the National Forest Adventure Farm

From Saturday 5thto Thursday 11thApril and 26thand 27thApril the farm will also be open for general admission but will not include the Easter Eggstravaganza events. This will give families the chance to meet the animals and includes access to the outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig and mini quad bikes as well as Mega Slide Mountain.

Tickets are available at www.adventurefarm.co.uk and start from £12.50 for general admission days and £15.99 for Easter Eggstravaganza with an additional £2.50 booking fee.