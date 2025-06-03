Social care staff fundraise in memory of Derbyshire resident

Morton

Staff from Cygnet Social Care’s Marion House and Conifers have united to honour the memory of a beloved resident who died earlier this year following a brave battle with testicular cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morton Slack, 25, was a resident at Marion House, in Barrowash, Derby, a specialist Cygnet Social Care residential service for adults with autism and moderate to severe learning disabilities.

In tribute to Morton’s life, the teams at the Cygnet Social Care services launched a fundraising initiative as part of “Walking for May,” pledging to collectively walk 300 miles throughout the month to raise funds for the Hogarth Ward at Nottingham City Hospital, the ward that cared for Morton during his treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service Manager Penny Robinson said: “Morton was a vibrant, intelligent, and passionate young man with a deep love for all things transport-related.

The team of fundraisers

“He had an extraordinary memory for bus routes around Derby and Nottingham and delighted in sharing this knowledge with others. His love for music, especially Queen, often had him performing karaoke at our discos. Morton brought light and laughter to Marion House every day. He was truly an integral part of our home.”

The Hogarth Ward provided care to Morton and the team throughout his cancer journey. The funds raised will go directly toward refurbishing the ward’s outdoor space, ensuring all patients undergoing treatment can benefit from a peaceful, therapeutic environment.

“This walk is our way of saying thank you,” added Penny. “The staff at Hogarth Ward were not only outstanding in their care for Morton, but also in the support they gave to us as a team and as individuals. We want to honour their dedication and ensure other patients can benefit from a healing space outdoors.”

To donate, go to https://gofund.me/ca2c52a6