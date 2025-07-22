Sneak preview at Clay Cross’s newest care home

Dale Brook, the newest purpose-built care home coming to Clay Cross, near Chesterfield, in August is sharing a ‘sneak preview’ of its premium facilities.

Dale Brook will be the fourth environmentally care home operated by Crystal Care Collection, with trust, community and quality at its core.

Located on Derby Road (A61) near Ore Street, Dale Brook will provide residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 older people, with a team of c.60 professionals delivering person-centred care in a dignified manner.

Offering a ‘Crystal Clear’ all-inclusive care package with no hidden fees to give residents and their families peace of mind, Dale Brook’s interior is thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, premium quality, and sustainability.

Garden Room at Dale Brook

All bedrooms at Dale Brook are fully equipped with ensuite wet rooms, smart televisions, bespoke furniture, and mini fridges, and provide plenty of space for residents to add their own personal touches.

Other amenities include:

Tea Room – a cosy space to enjoy freshly baked goods with family and friends.

Cinema – complete with plush armchairs and a popcorn machine.

Beauty Salon – where residents can indulge in regular hairdressing and pamper appointments.

Landscaped Gardens and Garden Rooms – bright and airy spaces, perfect for both relaxation in the sun and spending time on hobbies.

Sky Bar – a stylish bar with panoramic views to share a drink or privately dine with loved ones.

Lounges –communal areas, great for activities and quality time with loved ones.

Leading the way as General Manager at Dale Brook is Donal McFadden. With 15 years’ experience in the care sector, Donal is eager to build strong relationships with residents, their families, and the local community as part of the home’s Community Tree initiative. Donal said,

Lounge at Dale Brook

‘Dale Brook’s Community Tree is designed to support residents to stay connected to the community that they know and love by visiting and inviting local people, groups and organisations for shared activities and events.

‘Our home will be a place for exceptional care and a hub for people in the area, starting with our Grand Opening in August where all are welcome.’

Dale Brook’s Grand Opening will take place on Saturday 23rd August at the home on Derby Road, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9AG.

To speak to Donal about living or working at Dale Brook, call 01246605150, email [email protected] or visit their website.