SNaP Youth target new home in South Normanton

SNaP Youth - the charity that has been supporting young people in South Normanton and Pinxton for 20 years, is looking to put down roots with a Crowdfunder appeal. The charity has been told that they have to leave their current home in the Thrive building on South Normanton’s High Street by the end of December.

They want to turn this crisis into something positive by finally taking on a place of their own. With the backing of the community, SNaP Youth can set up a special go-to place where local young people can get all the support they need.

With their own space, SNaP Youth will be open every day, offering much more than youth clubs. There will be a better range of activities, a quiet space for mentoring and counselling support, and tutors to boost learning opportunities. And it won’t be just the young people that benefit - this building will become a community resource point where anyone can get advice or support. Skills and hobbies can be shared and young people will engage with the community.

SNaP Youth CEO Mandy Mangold, who has been with the organisation for 20 years said:

SNaP Youth have been told to leave their youth club site on South Normanton High Street

“If we get the chance to fulfil our ambition, everyone will benefit. When young people expand their field of experience and become more confident, their behaviour changes. They develop an awareness of their surroundings and aspirations.”

SNaP Youth have set up a Crowdfunder to raise funds for this exciting project. They aim to raise £50,000 and want the whole community to get behind them by organising sponsored events and coffee mornings. Anyone who donates £500 or above can choose a theme for one of their youth club sessions.