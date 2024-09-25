SNaP Youth in South Normanton to run Period Project through the Women’s Health Community Fund
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mandy Mangold, CEO, said: “We are so excited to receive funding from the Women’s Health Community Fund. This money will help us to ensure that we can answer those nagging questions, and give tips on achieving a healthy and manageable menstrual cycle. The project will give the young women that we work with the opportunity feel seen and heard.”
Janet Lindsay, Chief Executive of Wellbeing of Women, comments: “I am thrilled to continue our partnership with Holland & Barrett and the important work that we are doing to improve women’s health education across the life-course from within local communities working with marginalised women. This aligns closely to the work that our Health Collective is doing to give a voice to women from marginalised communities, enable them to influence policy and provide a space for them to share experiences and solutions to common problems.
“This new funding initiative will enable grassroots organisations to reach more women from marginalised communities. From periods to menopause, the workshops being funded by the Women’s Health Community Fund will provide critical resources, education, and support, fostering an environment where every woman can thrive and be heard.”
Clare Stafford, Director of Communications at Holland & Barrett said: “We’ve already seen the huge impact that community-based projects like SNaP youth can make, so we’re pleased to be able to offer much needed support and funding in partnership with Wellbeing of Women. At Holland & Barrett, we are on a mission to increase education and access to women’s health, break down stigmas, and offer women a safe space to go for support at all life-stages from menstruation to menopause and beyond.”
The fund, which has committed a total of £75,000 since September 2023, forms part of Holland & Barrett’s ‘Women’s Wellness Commitment’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.