Small grants, big impact: Members’ Community Grants Scheme now open for applications in Amber Valley

Local groups and community organisations can now apply for funding through Amber Valley Borough Council’s newly launched Members’ Community Grants Scheme.

The scheme, which runs until March 2027, enables each borough councillor to award up to £500 per year in small grants to support projects, help fund one-off purchases, and deliver events or activities that benefit their local area.

Individual grants of up to £100 are available, offering quick and targeted support where it is needed most.

Whether it is helping a volunteer group buy equipment, funding a small community event, or supporting a project that brings people together, these grants aim to create a positive local impact without the need for large-scale funding applications.

Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, said:

"This scheme is a fantastic way for our councillors to connect with their communities and help get small but meaningful projects off the ground.

“Often, it is these modest amounts of funding that can make the biggest difference. I am really looking forward to seeing the ideas that come forward and working with our members to support them.”

When the scheme last ran in 2021, a variety of local initiatives were supported, from youth services and food banks to organisations providing advice, activities and support to vulnerable residents. This new scheme builds on that success and is now open to applications from all wards across the borough.

To be eligible, grants must support a project or activity that benefits the local community and takes place within Amber Valley. Funding should usually be spent within three months of being awarded, and applicants are encouraged to use local suppliers wherever possible.

Community groups or individuals with a great idea or specific need should contact their local borough councillor directly. Councillors can provide guidance on the scheme, confirm whether a project is eligible, and help with completing the short application form.

Residents can find their local borough councillor on the council’s website at www.ambervalley.gov.uk/councillors.