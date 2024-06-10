Small charity’s ‘Big Push’ to raise £75,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local brain injury charity has launched an ambitious campaign titled the ‘Big Push’ to raise £75,000.

Headway Derby needs to raise £75,000 by May 2025 in order to match fund a fundraising bid to purchase its own premises. The charity, currently based at Bateman Court in Derby, has had a string of homes over the past few years but is desperate to buy its own forever home.

Emma Morris, the charity’s Service Manager said: “Headway Derby has moved premises more times than you could imagine, mainly due to the lack of funds that many small charities like ours face.

“For our members, many of whom have cognitive difficulties such as memory loss and emotional difficulties such as anxiety, this can be particularly difficult to cope with. We want to be able to say to our members ‘We did it. Welcome to your forever safe space.’”

Headway Derby's 30th Anniversary Fundraiser

Shannon, whose name has been anonymised, has been accessing Headway Derby’s services for 3 years. She said: “They are an absolutely incredible charity who welcome you with open arms. They have been my lifeline since I sustained by brain injury.”

Headway Derby has been supporting people like Shannon for over 30 years through services such as peer support, accredited training programmes and community outreach.

Emma added: “Headway Derby was founded in 1994 and every year since then we have supported more brain injury survivors and their families than ever before. Headway Derby is it for some people, their only avenue of support. We want to ensure we are here for the next 30 years for those that need us.

“But we can’t do this alone. As a charity that receives no statutory funding, we have relied on the generosity of the public for many years and now is no exception. Anything you can give, big or small, will help us to improve life after brain injury across Derbyshire and give our members the safety and stability they need.”