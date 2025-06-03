Slimming World staff member completes 2025 London Marathon for good cause

Ben Newth, Creative Video Director at Slimming World Head Office

A member of staff at Slimming World’s Head Office, based in Alfreton, Derbyshire, has completed the 2025 London Marathon in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Ben Newth ran as part of the 14-strong team, made up of Slimming World members, Consultants and Head Office staff. The runners raised an incredible £42,000 for Cancer Research UK, the Irish Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, Slimming World’s official charity partners.

By running the marathon, Ben aimed to raise awareness of how healthy eating and moving more can protect our physical and brain health. According to Alzheimer’s Research UK’s ‘Think Brain Health’ campaign, being active is one of several ways people can help protect brain health and reduce their risk of dementia in later life.

Creative Video Director Ben, 53, from Nottingham, says: “The London Marathon is an event like no other and I feel privileged to have been able to represent Slimming World this year and raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

“Dementia is one of the leading causes of death in the UK . The condition can be devastating and it has personally impacted my family. To have had the opportunity to raise money and awareness of such a good cause has meant a great deal to me.”

This is the third time Ben has taken on the iconic marathon. He commented: “There’s something remarkable about running the world-renowned London Marathon, but this year felt extra special. My fellow teammates have lost more than an astounding 81st (514kg) between them.

“Hearing about their weight-loss journeys, and how in some cases, they’d never exercised before, but were now training for the marathon, was truly inspirational. It makes me so proud to be part of an organisation that really does change people’s lives.”

Ben joined Slimming World in 2022 and has taken part in a number of fundraising initiatives over the years to raise money for the organisation’s charity partners. He says: “From quizzes and race nights to book sales, we’re always looking for new and exciting ways at Head Office to have fun and raise money. The amount of support my colleagues have shown me in the run up to the marathon has been staggering.

“It’s been a delight to have been a part of this year’s team of inspirational runners and I’m so proud of us all for crossing the finish line – especially on such a hot day!”

Paul Glazier, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Ben and the Slimming World team for going the distance to support Alzheimer’s Research UK at the 2025 London Marathon. Taking on 26.2 miles is no small feat, and Ben’s commitment to reach the finish line and his fundraising goal is truly inspiring.

“If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. Research is our only chance to change this. And thanks to people like Ben, and the Slimming World community, we are stepping closer to a cure.”