Slimming World staff donate record-breaking number of bags to Cancer Research UK charity shops
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff at the Derbyshire-based office donated bags worth the equivalent of £35,000 to the organisation’s charity partner. The donated items will stock local shops in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Bulwell, Arnold, Sherwood and Derby.
The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw is an annual event which sees Slimming World group members, Consultants and employees donate pre-loved clothes – including those they’ve slimmed out of – to Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society to sell in stores across the UK and Ireland.
Last year, they raised more than £1.4 million for the charities through the initiative and continue to aim higher year on year.
Warren Cox, who works as a training specialist within the training and development team, was crowned Slimming World’s Head Office Employee of the Year at the company’s annual in-house awards ceremony. He was nominated by his colleagues who described working with him as ‘an absolute joy and pleasure’.
Warren, 36, who lives with his partner in Matlock, and has worked at Slimming World for more than six years, says: “We look forward to the Clothes Throw every year as it’s the perfect opportunity to have a good clear out of clothes we no longer need while raising money for Cancer Research UK. There’s definitely a buzz in the office when we find out how many bags we’ve collected and if we’ve beaten the previous year!”
Slimming World’s Senior Marketing Co-ordinator Bethany Hayes says: “The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw is met with enthusiasm every year and is a much-loved fundraising activity at Head Office, as well as in our groups. Cancer has impacted the lives of so many of our colleagues, members and Consultants, so we’re pleased to support Cancer Research UK by raising funds to help the charity continue its life-saving research.
“Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £20 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns, including supporting the Race for Life event series.
“We hope that through our continued partnership with the charity, we’ll help raise awareness that maintaining a healthy weight reduces people’s risk of developing some types of cancer and other health conditions.”