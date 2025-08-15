A Technology Services Technician has been named Slimming World’s Employee of the Year 2025.

Jordan Marvell, from Swanwick, Derbyshire, who’s worked at Slimming World’s head office in Alfreton for more than six years, was crowned at the organisation’s annual awards ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

The 24-year-old joined the company in 2019 as a temporary member of staff. Within a couple of months, he secured a permanent position as a Field Support Advisor, supporting Consultants running weight loss groups across the UK and Ireland, and three years later he moved to the IT team as a Technology Services Technician.

This includes supporting software as well as providing technical help to the 580 Head Office employees and more than two thousand Slimming World Consultants, to help them work as effectively as possible.

Jordan says: “There hasn’t been a day I haven’t loved. Working in Field Support gave me a real appreciation for how everything we do at Head Office directly supports the hundreds of thousands of members across the UK and Ireland. And being able to be a helping hand to so many of the amazing staff across Slimming World is such a pleasure, too. To be rewarded with this win, for doing something I truly love is an amazing feeling.”

Earlier this year, Jordan found out he was in the running for Head Office Employee of the Year, after being nominated by his colleagues across the company. It was his third consecutive year being nominated, but says his win at the annual awards ceremony still came as a massive surprise to him.

He says: “I couldn’t believe it at all. My mouth just dropped open with shock. Knowing I was voted for this award by my colleagues makes it even more special to me because I know everyone here genuinely cares about what we do. I love working at Slimming World. I’ve always said, you could have absolutely any role working here and I would guarantee you’d enjoy it. From having a good sense of fun every day and all working towards the same bigger goals to help people live happier, healthier lives to lots of events like barbecues to the annual dress up competition, it’s a really positive place to be.”

Andy Cousins, Support Services Team Manager at Slimming world and Jordan’s Manager, says: “It is an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate Jordan as our Employee of the Year. Whatever the task, Jordan is there to help – ready, reliable, and always with a smile. Not only is he technically skilled and great at problem solving, but he also possesses an incredible ability to bring calm and reassurance to any situation with his infectious can-do attitude.”

Each year, Slimming World’s Head Office Employee of the Year award is given to a member of staff who embodies the company culture, and inspires others with their commitment, teamwork and dedication to deliver outstanding service, while inspiring others to be their very best too. All head office employees voted for colleagues who they felt displayed those qualities. They were then shortlisted, and the overall winner was selected by staff members, managers and directors, and announced on stage at Slimming World’s annual awards ceremony, which was held at the Birmingham International Convention Centre.

Jordan will attend a company dinner at The Dorchester in London later this year to celebrate their success. They will join the company’s directors and other high achievers across the organisation.