Sixty prizes for 60 years of East Midlands Airport
Commercial flights first got underway at East Midlands in April 1965 and the airport is spreading some of the anniversary love with a whole range of prizes to give away.
Among the prizes are flights and a hotel stay with Jet2 Holidays, return flights to Jersey with Blue Islands, an overnight stay at the Hilton East Midlands Airport hotel and tickets to the popular Nottingham Playhouse pantomime.
Also up for grabs are £100 vouchers to spend in the airport’s World Duty Free area, passes to its newly refurbished Escape Lounge, a £20 Greggs voucher and meals at Alembic, the new bar and restaurant that opened in the departure lounge as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations earlier this month.
Anyone wanting to be in with a chance of winning any of the prizes will need to follow East Midlands Airport’s Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/ema_airport/ and then head to the competition link in the bio.
By registering with their email address, participants will be entered into the free prize draw. Winners will be contacted direct from next week.