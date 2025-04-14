Sixty prizes for 60 years of East Midlands Airport

By Stephan Richeux
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sixty prizes are up for grabs from East Midlands Airport for each year the airport has been open as it celebrates its diamond anniversary.

Commercial flights first got underway at East Midlands in April 1965 and the airport is spreading some of the anniversary love with a whole range of prizes to give away.

Among the prizes are flights and a hotel stay with Jet2 Holidays, return flights to Jersey with Blue Islands, an overnight stay at the Hilton East Midlands Airport hotel and tickets to the popular Nottingham Playhouse pantomime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also up for grabs are £100 vouchers to spend in the airport’s World Duty Free area, passes to its newly refurbished Escape Lounge, a £20 Greggs voucher and meals at Alembic, the new bar and restaurant that opened in the departure lounge as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations earlier this month.

Head to East Midland's Airport's Instagram page for a chance to win one of 60 prizesHead to East Midland's Airport's Instagram page for a chance to win one of 60 prizes
Head to East Midland's Airport's Instagram page for a chance to win one of 60 prizes

Anyone wanting to be in with a chance of winning any of the prizes will need to follow East Midlands Airport’s Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/ema_airport/ and then head to the competition link in the bio.

By registering with their email address, participants will be entered into the free prize draw. Winners will be contacted direct from next week.

Related topics:JerseyGreggs
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice