Six cocktail recipes that will leave you lovestruck on Valentine's Day

Raise a glass to love with these six irresistible cocktails which are sure to leave you feeling amorous on Valentine’s Day.

Whether you're celebrating with a special someone or toasting with friends, these recipes are sure to set the mood for romance.

From the fiery kick of a Red Hot 43 to the smooth sophistication of a classic Old Fashioned, there's something for every palate.

Lovers of bold flavours or sweet indulgence, a hint of spice or something strong are sure to find these cocktails will make a Valentine's celebration even more special.

Dissident Old Fashioned

1. Red Hot 43

Ingredients: 45ml Licor 43, 120ml sparkling water, 15ml fresh lime juice, red chili

Method: Muddle chili slices in a glass, add remaining ingredients, stir, and enjoy!

2. Gossip Girl

Red Wine Daisy

Ingredients: 60ml Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka, 40ml lemon juice, 40ml strawberry syrup, ½ egg white

Method: Shake all ingredients (without ice), then shake again with ice, strain into a chilled glass.

3. Red Wine Daisy

Ingredients: 40ml Martin Miller’s Gin, 20ml Shiraz wine, 20ml Supasawa, 20ml grenadine, 30ml egg white

Red Hot 43

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, then dry shake. Double strain and garnish with torched egg white foam.

4. Dissident Old Fashioned

Ingredients: 50ml Heaven’s Door Whiskey, 10ml PX Ximenez Sherry, 10ml sugar syrup, bitters

Method: Stir all ingredients over ice in a rocks glass, garnish with chili chocolate.

5. Choco Glow 43

Ingredients: 50ml Licor 43 Original, 80ml hot chocolate, 1 hot espresso coffee, whipped cream

Garnish: Fresh raspberry and grated chocolate

Method: Stir together the hot chocolate, espresso coffee, and Licor 43. Top with whipped cream, garnish with a raspberry, and sprinkle with grated chocolate.

6. Chocolatina

Ingredients: 25ml chocolate liqueur, 25ml vodka, 25ml cream

Garnish: Chocolate shavings

Method: Chill a martini glass in the freezer. Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into the glass. Garnish with chocolate shavings for an indulgent touch.

Enjoy these decadent drinks and make this Valentine's Day truly unforgettable!