Sit, Stay, Survey: Dogs Trust calls on dog owners to have their say in National Dog Survey

Dogs Trust is calling on dog lovers across the Midlands to take part in the country’s largest dog census, the National Dog Survey. With more than a third of all UK homes now shared with at least one dog, the nation’s largest dog welfare charity wants to hear from owners on everything from the most common canine behaviour traits, day to day habits, your family’s relationship with your four-legged friend, and much more.

Running until June 14th, Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey can be completed online at www.dogstrust.org.uk/dog-survey-24.

The results of the National Dogs Survey 2024 will be used by Dogs Trust to help shape the services and support offered by the charity to the nation’s dog owners. In 2023, in direct response to insight gained from the National Dog Survey, the charity launched its Behaviour Support Line, offering owners free expert advice and guidance. Meanwhile, Dogs Trust has also launched pet food banks in many of its 21 rehoming centres, and in some of its charity shops, to support owners struggling with the cost of living.

Last year, 244,478 owners completed the survey, providing insights on 348,533 dogs. Some of the findings include:

Almost 11 per cent of all dogs owned in the UK are crossbreeds, with Labradors the number one pedigree in the UK, followed by Cocker Spaniels.

Although still not in the top ten most popular breeds, Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshunds have seen a massive 85 per cent rise in popularity in recent years.

7 per cent of the UK’s dogs now regularly go to work with their owners. Meanwhile, of those who would like to take their dogs to work, 81 per cent told Dogs Trust that their workplace doesn’t allow dogs.

Over two thirds of UK dog owners have taken their dog on a UK holiday with them.

Poppy and Alfie are the number one choice when it comes to names of dogs, followed by Bella and Charlie.

The results of last year’s survey also confirmed the much-reported pandemic puppy boom, with a significant rise in the number of one and two year old dogs compared to the years prior to the Covid pandemic.

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, says:

“The National Dog Survey is the largest dog census in the UK, and around a quarter of a million owners responded last year. But, with over a third of UK households now owning a dog, we want to hear from even more this year so we can gain as many insights as possible about dog ownership in the UK, helping us to shape our support for dog owners and improve dog welfare.

