Simoco supports vital research after losing CEO to a brain tumour

Mike on a night out in Derby with Peter Burridge and Ian Carr - both Directors of Simoco at the time.

Staff at a Derby-based communications company are on a fundraising drive to help find a cure for the disease that claimed the life of their CEO.

Simoco has named Brain Tumour Research as its Charity of the Year, following the death of Mike Norfield from an incurable and aggressive brain tumour.

Mike, who led Simoco for more than two decades, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in December 2022 after experiencing persistent headaches. Despite surgery and treatment, Mike died in January 2025, aged 61.

Staff across the business have come together in his memory, raising more than £2,500 so far through bake sales, the 200k in May challenge, and other fundraising activities. The company has pledged to match all donations made by staff in hope that a cure can be discovered.

BABCO Expo L-R Barend Gildenhuys, Neil Yeoman, Andy Woodall, Majid Hussain, Mike Norfield, Simon Clifton, Karmen Cudaiova, Mike Tubby.

Mark Preston, 65, senior mechanical design engineer at Simoco and a close friend of Mike’s for over 20 years, said: “Mike was the kind of boss everyone hopes for; down-to-earth, loyal, and incredibly kind. He had a sharp business mind but was never aloof. He came from the East End of London and always stayed grounded.

When I was diagnosed with cancer myself, he was the first to offer support telling me, ‘You just focus on getting well, and let me worry about everything else.’ That was Mike through and through. Even after his diagnosis, he stayed upbeat and determined to live life fully.”

Mike first began experiencing symptoms in late 2022. Initially thought to be over work, a CT scan at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire revealed a large mass growing on his brain. Mike underwent surgery to remove the tumour, but the cancer had already spread, and a second tumour developed deeper in the brain. Against the odds Mike fought his cancer for 24 months but sadly lost his battle in January 2025.

“Even though we knew the diagnosis was terminal, it was still a tremendous shock when he passed,” Mark said.

Mike with representatives of the Malaysian Police - Simoco had won a multi-million pound contract to supply and install a radio system.

“Mike lit up a room and everyone in this company remembers and misses him. He had so many little sayings and such a strong presence that he’s still with us in spirit. I was honoured to be asked to carry him on his final journey, alongside others who had known him for decades. It was one of the hardest and proudest moments of my life. He was one of the best men I’ve ever known.”

In the months following Mike’s death, Simoco staff voted to support Brain Tumour Research as their charity of choice. The company has already taken part in several fundraising activities, with more planned in the coming months.

Sue Mills, 44, Group HR Director at Simoco, said:“We knew we wanted to do something meaningful this year, and when we put the choice to our staff, Brain Tumour Research was the overwhelming favourite. Everyone wanted to support something that meant so much to Mike and to us. We’ve raised over £2,500 already, and the company is matching that amount. Ten of us are now training for a 15km Tough Mudder next month, and we’ll be taking on more challenges throughout the year. We’re doing it together, in his name.”

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age and kill more men under 75 than prostate cancer. Yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Mike Norfield

Mark added: “It’s shocking how little funding goes into researching this devastating disease, especially looking at the statistics behind it. Mike gave so much to other people, and he deserved better. If we can raise money and awareness that helps others in future, then that’s the best tribute we can give. We’re doing this for Mike, and for every family and friend who may be going through this terrible journey.”

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said:“Mike’s story is a powerful reminder of how devastating brain tumours can be, and of the incredible strength people show in the face of them. We are so grateful to everyone at Simoco for turning their grief into action and supporting our cause. Their efforts will help fund the vital research we need to find a cure.”

To support Simoco’s fundraising in memory of Mike Norfield, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/mikenorfeld-simoco