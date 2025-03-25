Shout out to Derbyshire library customers using `ULibrary’

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

Derbyshire library customers using the e-service ULibrary are being encouraged to switch to an alternative lending service before the end of this month as it will no longer be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision by Derbyshire County Council to discontinue the use of ULibrary from 1 April has been based upon cost-effectiveness due to the very small number of people using it, and to simplify access to its library service e-lending resources.

Customers currently using ULibrary are being encouraged to switch to the Borrowbox service and/or Libby app which provide similar resources and are already used by thousands of Derbyshire library customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can find more information about switching to Borrowbox and/or Libby from ULibrary on the council’s website at ( Ebooks, e-magazines, e-newspapers and e-audiobooks - Derbyshire County Council). All the services remain free to use to Derbyshire Libraries customers.

Derbyshire County Council’s Executive Director for Place, Chris Henning, said: “Thousands of Derbyshire library customers use our library e-services every day and enjoy the resources they can access for free.

“We’re really proud to be able to offer the wide range of e-services that we do, but we must obviously ensure it is always provided in the most cost-effective way.

“We are confident the alternatives that will be available to our customers from 1 April will meet everyone’s needs and I would encourage people to visit our website to find out more about the change and ask for support in making the switch if they need it.”

People can visit their local library if they need help making the switch and can also direct any queries on the change to [email protected]