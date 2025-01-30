Shirebrook business expanding into Council unit

Welcome to Shirebrook sign

Bolsover District Council has agreed to lease one of its business units on Vernon Street in Shirebrook to a neighbouring business.

Since purchasing their premises 10-years ago, Gladiator Storage Group Limited have grown sufficiently to need new premises so that they can expand and this unit presents an opportunity to grow their operation without the need to relocate, disrupt staffing, and incur significant relocation costs.

They approached the Council to see if they could lease the unit and it was agreed that a ten-year lease would be issued, with a 12-month rent free period, to help offset some of the improvement works the company needs to do, which are essential for their business operations.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie said, “Growth is one of our key ambitions, so the more we can do to help local businesses the better Bringing this unit back into use will help Gladiator Storage Group Limited expand and grow and provide their workforce with a bright and secure future.”

The unit’s previous occupant left the building in September 2022 and it has since then been empty, leading to compound looking unkempt and attracting anti-social behaviour to the site.