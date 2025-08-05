Sheffield United’s ‘Big Charity Bash’ scores £294,547 for Weston Park Cancer Charity’s ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal

Weston Park Cancer Charity is delighted to announce that £294,547 has been raised for its ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal, thanks to the incredible support from Sheffield United’s recent Big Charity Bash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 17,000Blades fans filled the stands at Bramall Lane for the star-studded testimonial match in May which brought together former Sheffield United legends, reality stars, social media influencers, YouTubers and TV personalities to honour former United midfielder Chris Basham.

This impressive total will support the charity’s largest ever appeal ‘see it. treat it.’ which aims to raise £1.85 million to bring a pioneering MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) simulator to Sheffield. This groundbreaking technology will transform how cancer is diagnosed and treated across South Yorkshire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike CT scans, the MRI simulator produces high-definition, high-contrast images that allow for more precise and targeted treatments, helping to minimise the risk of treatment-related side effects. This allows for more accurate targeting of tumours, reducing damage to healthy tissue and leading to better outcomes and faster recovery for patients.

The Big Charity Bash

By improving the accuracy of treatment, the simulator is expected to boost survival rates and reduce side effects, enhancing quality of life during and after care. With the ability to benefit up to 18 patients a day, it will have an immediate and lasting impact on cancer treatment in the region.

The charity match saw a United 16/17 League One Select XI + Guests defeat a Sky Sports Select XI + Guests 4 - 2. The line-up featured Blades legends Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Leon Clarke, and John Egan, alongside celebrities and reality stars including comedian Jon Richardson, YouTuber Morgz, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, football content creator JFootball, and Love Island’s Mitch Taylor.

Former Blades star, Chris Basham, said: “It was a fantastic day, one that my family and I will cherish for a very long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank everyone who made such an amazing effort to make this game happen for Weston Park, a place that is so close to many hearts not only at Sheffield United but the city of Sheffield. The funds we have raised I’m sure will be able to help achieve something very special and put families and people lives in better and safer hands.

Chris Basham, Chris Wilder, Amanda Traynor, Francesca Wilder and Steve Bracknall

“Over my 10-year spell at United I was lucky enough to go to Weston Park numerous times, whether that was a flying visit or part of our Christmas ritual and when Chris Wilder suggested that we combine a farewell match with the opportunity to raise funds for this appeal I thought it was a fantastic idea.”

Dave McCarthy, Head of Operations at Sheffield United,said: “Everyone at the club is proud to support Weston Park Cancer Charity and the vital work they do for our city and beyond. Cancer touches everyone in our communities, and it’s been an honour to play a part in raising funds for their biggest ever appeal.

“We want to thank every single person who attended, donated or who has supported - every contribution will help make this life-changing technology available to the people of South Yorkshire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to thank club legend Chris Basham and everyone involved in making the match happen. It was an emotional but enjoyable day which has resulted in over £294,547 raised for the charity.”

Total amount raised with Chris Basham, Chris Wilder, Steve Bracknall, Amanda Traynor, Kash Purohit, Francesca Wilder and Dave McCarthy

Former Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder and his wife, Francesca Wilder, who both serve on the charity’s ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal board, said: “Weston Park is very close to our hearts. Friends, family members - including Francesca’s parents - have been treated and cared for by the wonderful nursing team and staff.

“We’re honoured to be part of the team working to raise funds to bring a much-needed MRI scanner to Weston Park Cancer Centre. This vital piece of equipment will help deliver the very best treatment and truly change lives.”

Thanks to a record £500,000 matched funding pledge from international health and wellbeing provider and Sheffield-based Westfield Health, donations from the match have gone twice as far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Capper, Chief Executive Officer at Westfield Health, said: “We’re incredibly impressed with the amount raised at Sheffield United’s Big Charity Bash and want to say a huge thank you to every single person who donated, took part, or supported the event.

“The Big Charity Bash was a brilliant example of what can be achieved when a community comes together - from the players on the pitch to the fans in the stands. The energy, generosity and sense of purpose on the day were truly inspiring.

“Thanks to our pledge to match every pound raised, we’ve been able to double the impact - helping to fast-track Weston Park Cancer Charity’s ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal and bring the MRI simulator one step closer to becoming a reality for our communities.”

Emma Clarke, CEO at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We are absolutely blown away by the support from Sheffield United, and everyone who attended the Big Charity Bash. This incredible total will make a lasting difference to our ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal and to people facing cancer in our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Chris and Francesca Wilder for their incredible support for the Big Charity Bash and for championing our see it. treat it. appeal.

“Every donation brings us closer to transforming how cancer is diagnosed and treated through a revolutionary new MRI simulator at Weston Park Cancer Centre.”

To learn more or donate to the ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal, visit: cancerappeal.co.uk

You can also donate by texting CANCERAPPEAL (amount) to 70580 to donate (e.g. CANCERAPPEAL 10 to give £10).Texts cost your donation amount plus one standard rate message.