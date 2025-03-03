Share your thoughts on Chesterfield and you could win theatre tickets

Chesterfield residents are being encouraged to complete the Love Chesterfield survey to help the council to understand how you use services in the town centres.

If you take part in the survey, you could win two tickets to see Horrible Histories - Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Saturday 12 July.

The survey will ask you about what events or venues you have attended, services you have used, how you find out about what’s happening in the town centre and the kinds of things you would like to see in the future.

The results will help the council to monitor the performance of the town, the success of marketing campaigns and events, and will help to shape future activity to support high street businesses across the borough.

It only takes a few minutes to complete and the survey is open until Monday 31 March.

Complete the survey online by visiting: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/Love-Chesterfield-Survey

