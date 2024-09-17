Severn Trent’s new NeighbourGOOD scheme to award up to £2,500 and provide volunteer teams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severn Trent has launched a new ‘NeighbourGOOD’ scheme to find community projects that could benefit from grants of up to £2,500 – plus hands-on help from its own team of volunteers.

The NeighbourGOOD Scheme, launched this week by Severn Trent to support local causes that matter most, offers funding and hands-on volunteering to support or launch meaningful projects.

The scheme is open to all initiatives in Derbyshire embedded in their local communities. Projects can include anything from a new roof for a community centre, to planning and transportation support for a local event or even restoration of a community garden.

The scheme is now open for any organisation with a social or public purpose to apply, this could be local groups, charities, councils, and community project owners- Severn Trent would love to hear from you. Once submitted, a panel of local experts will shortlist diverse community projects from across our regions. Severn Trent customers will then be able to decide themselves on which initiative they think will have the biggest impact on their community. Severn Trent will provide a helping hand to existing or new schemes by providing funding and our dedicated team of volunteers.

Anyone interested should visit https://www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/ where they can apply directly.

Megan Aplin, Societal Strategy Delivery Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Our communities are at the heart of what we do, so we’re thrilled to launch the NeighbourGOOD Scheme. Our people are part of our communities, we’re a mix of people from all backgrounds and walks of life, who all live here and understand the needs of local groups.

“We want to make our region a better place, after all, our communities are close to all of our hearts and the NeighbourGOOD scheme is a great way of us extending our support to them; alongside our already established community fund and employability work, this gives our people the chance to get hands on and really help our communities with vital initiatives.

The application window for the NeighbourGOOD Scheme is open from Friday 6th September to 4th October.

Applications should be submitted directly to Severn Trent via the form on the website, where they can provide details on their initiative, the project they are looking for support on and the funding needed.

For more information on the NeighbourGOOD Scheme and for full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/