Severn Trent’s Community Fund makes £400,000 available for ‘core costs’ funding.

Since 2020, Severn Trent’s Community Fund has supported almost 500 community groups with over £3million in core cost funding to help them through the impact of Coronavirus and the cost-of-living crisis.Now, the fund has made another £400,000 available to support local charities with their day-to-day running costs in the latest round of funding.

This comes after the Community Fund team opened core costs applications at the end of 2023, making £500,000 available, and receiving a massive 238 applications, worth over £3.5m demonstrating the real need for this financial support.

This is why the decision was made once again to make core funding available for groups so that they can continue to provide their vital services, with applications open from Thursday, August 1st until midnight on Sunday, September 1st.

Paul Evans, Community Communications Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We knew there was a huge need for core funding when we opened applications late last year, but we didn’t know the huge scale of help that was needed by organisations. This is exactly why we have made a further £400,000 available for organisations across our region to apply for.

“We have helped hundreds of groups with core costs since the Community Fund launched, which meant that they could be out in the local communities delivering their services and we hope this latest round of funding has the same positive impact.”

Since the Community Fund launched in 2020, Severn Trent has supported 59 organisations in Derbyshire with £292,358 of core costs funding including Family Support Derbyshire, Home-Start Erewash, Revive Healthy Living, High Peak Homeless Help CIO and Headway Derby.

Jo Andrew, Manager at Revive Healthy Living said: “Revive is a charity that is led by local residents from the Chaddesden, Oakwood and Spondon areas. We deliver a range of services that benefit local people including a job club, crisis support for people in need, a winter aid service that helps out with the cost of living crisis and a Secret Santa project that helps young people that have experienced personal trauma or live in poverty. The core funding we have received from Severn Trent has enabled Revive to keep these services open and help those that need our support.”

Core costs are essential costs that an organisation must pay to keep running. This might include management and administration, general office costs (rent and utilities), accountancy and audit, fundraising, communications and governance/compliance costs.

The Community Fund’s core costs grants are awarded as restricted funding. They must be used to cover your organisation’s essential running expenses which you detail in your application.

Eligible charities and organisations can apply to be considered for a restricted grant of between £5,000 - £20,000 - depending on the size of the organisation - for one year to help them and our communities get through this challenging time.

Grants from the Severn Trent Community Fund are available to non-profit organisations and local charities that deliver a vital service for the benefit of local residents, especially supporting those most vulnerable, and who need urgent financial help to keep their activities and services running.

To find out more about the Community Fund: core funding, and how to apply visit www.stwater.co.uk/corefunding

Applications for new projects are open all year round at www.stwater.co.uk/communityfund