Severn Trent customers in Derbyshire may be eligible for big savings on their water bill

Severn Trent customers are being asked to check what financial support is available to them, as the company says some customers may be eligible for up to 70% off their water bill.

Ranging from up to 70% off bills, help with debt, and more – the company is committed to having accessible, varied financial support for customers, now or in the future.

The company has just announced it’s set to invest a huge £15bn over the next five years, with a commitment to keeping bills low and affordable.

While it will maintain the second lowest water bill in the England, for those who need support – the company is making sure it’s available.

Financial support for customers

Mark Grice, External relations manager said : “We’re really clear, that when it comes to our customers paying their water bill – that this shouldn’t be a worry, and we intend it to stay like that.

“Keeping bills low, and affordable is always a priority and my team are out and about every day meeting customers and seeing where we can make a difference, so we know that people need help, and we want people to know it’s always there. It’s why we’re able to announce huge investment in the areas our customers care about, by also underpinning that with more financial support than ever.

Severn Trent is expected to be supporting around 700,000 households by 2030 with some form of financial support, making it one of the industry’s most comprehensive affordability packages.

“Life’s ever changing, and we get that – but one thing that our customers can rely on not changing is the help and support for anyone who needs it, adds Mark. “ The variety of help we have, means we’ll absolutely be able to do something to help – so we always encourage people to get in touch and explore what’s available to them.”

Severn Trent has plenty of affordability schemes available, that can help customers struggling with their bill:

They include;

Big Difference Scheme, where eligible customers may save up to 70% off their bill.

WaterSure, where customers bills can be capped if you have low income, a medical condition or large family.

Debt support – matching plus, help paying off any debt on the account

Water Direct paying the bill through benefits

Flexible Payment plans, extending the period over which customers pay at a frequency that suits Single Occupier, if customers live alone and can’t have a meter fitted, they may benefit from a lower tariff

To understand more about the help available now and how to access it, visit www.stwater.co.uk/help