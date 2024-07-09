Second Bonsall Arts Trail is a big success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sharing and celebrating local artists and their work, the second Bonsall Arts Trail - held over the weekend of 29 and 30 June – was an even bigger success than the first. Over 700 visitors walked around the village to enjoy the work of over 100 artists. Unique and original pieces of art were on display from paintings, textiles, sculptures, jewellery and ceramics.

The artists displayed their work in a variety of venues around this beautiful and historic village, with the focus for the event being the Park on Clatterway.

Local company Longcliffe Quarries Ltd were involved as the major sponsor for a second time and 25 artists entered a piece for the Longcliffe Award with a prize of £200 cash. The 2024 winner was Zaza Lewis with her piece ‘Wildflowers’. She was presented with her prize trophy and money by Longcliffe Operations Director Chris Wainwright.

One of the organisers Julie Leggett celebrated the success of the event: “This year’s event has gone from strength to strength with a fabulous selection of curated artists from Derbyshire and surrounding areas. The entries for the Longcliffe Award this year saw a varied mix of mediums and styles including jewellery and sculpture. We would like to thank all the artists for exhibiting with us.”

Longcliffe prize winner Zaza Lewis (right) with Chris Wainwright (left) and Julie Leggett (centre)

Longcliffe Operations Director Chris Wainwright added: “We were pleased to be involved in this celebration of local artistic talent for a second time. It was great to see so many people walk around and take in the many and varied works of art. We would like to congratulate all the artists with a special mention to the winner of the Longcliffe prize 2024.”