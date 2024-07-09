Second Bonsall Arts Trail is a big success
The artists displayed their work in a variety of venues around this beautiful and historic village, with the focus for the event being the Park on Clatterway.
Local company Longcliffe Quarries Ltd were involved as the major sponsor for a second time and 25 artists entered a piece for the Longcliffe Award with a prize of £200 cash. The 2024 winner was Zaza Lewis with her piece ‘Wildflowers’. She was presented with her prize trophy and money by Longcliffe Operations Director Chris Wainwright.
One of the organisers Julie Leggett celebrated the success of the event: “This year’s event has gone from strength to strength with a fabulous selection of curated artists from Derbyshire and surrounding areas. The entries for the Longcliffe Award this year saw a varied mix of mediums and styles including jewellery and sculpture. We would like to thank all the artists for exhibiting with us.”
Longcliffe Operations Director Chris Wainwright added: “We were pleased to be involved in this celebration of local artistic talent for a second time. It was great to see so many people walk around and take in the many and varied works of art. We would like to congratulate all the artists with a special mention to the winner of the Longcliffe prize 2024.”
For more information about the Bonsall Arts Trail go to www.bonsallartstrail.org/
