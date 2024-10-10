SEA’S ROADflow technology to improve road safety around schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading UK intelligent transport systems provider SEA has been awarded a contract with Derby City Council to provide 14 ROADflow Attended systems to improve road safety around the city’s schools. This award contributes to the council’s School Safe Havens project which promotes active travel for the school journey, and reduces school gate traffic.

The intelligent enforcement systems will play a key role in driving positive behaviour change to allow children and parents to cross the road safely outside schools.

A complete solution that comprises cameras and software, ROADflow Attended monitors school keep clear zones and allows enforcement officers to view, capture and process contraventions remotely. Installed around the city at schools, including those at Dover Street, Peartree and Finchley Avenue, Mackworth, the systems will reduce parked cars and congestion around schools ultimately increasing visibility to make road crossing safer and improving air quality.

Alastair Cobb, Intelligent Transport Systems Director at SEA, said: “Road safety around schools is of paramount importance, and we’re delighted to be continuing our nearly 10-year partnership with Derby City Council to drive forward its School Safe Havens project and deliver positive change. By encouraging better driver behaviour around schools, we can create a safer environment for children crossing the road and also support active travel choices, such as cycling, to further reduce the number of vehicles and consequent air pollution outside the school gates.”

Rob Shoebridge, Group Manager at Derby City Council, said: “From working with SEA and its intelligent enforcement technology we know firsthand the positive impact ROADflow systems can have on influencing driver behaviour to make our city safer. SEA's ROADflow technology will enable us to better enforce school keep clear zones and school crossing patrols which will improve driver behaviour and prevent contravention of these essential areas.

Through the use of the intelligent technology combined with our ongoing School Safe Havens campaign, we can improve the road safety around schools for both pedestrians and drivers.”

SEA has provided high-quality software, products, and services for complex engineering environments in transport markets for over 25 years. Developed to support the demands of the current Road Traffic, Traffic Management and Civil Enforcement Acts, SEA’s systems support transport organisations across the UK such as Transport for London (TfL), Network Rail and many UK local authorities.

The ROADflow product suite is supported by one of the largest in-house support teams in the traffic enforcement market and have been fully certified by the UK Vehicle Certification Authority (VCA). To find out more, visit: https://www.sea.co.uk/intelligent-transport-systems.