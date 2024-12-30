'SCT is amazing!' says eventer Tyler Cassells

Apprentice Beth Peach with employer Tyler Cassells, trainer Harry Meade and Belinda Turner

Tyler Cassells knows that it isn’t easy to climb the ladder to success in the equestrian industry.

“I know how hard it is - we all have to start at the bottom; I spent years just mucking out - and I think that the support that Stubbing Court Training Ltd (SCT) gives its apprentices is fantastic,” says the Congleton-based event rider and coach. “They learn the skills they need, but they also get exceptional opportunities, such as the Masterclasses with famous riders and trainers. If you work hard, it is nice to be supported and to be able to reap the rewards of that hard work.”

Tyler has been involved with leading training provider SCT for two years.

“There will be no going back - it’s an amazing organisation,” he affirms. “The industry is much bigger and more varied than many young people realise, and SCT is great at opening their eyes to that. The apprenticeship programme is so well-organised and is structured to make it work so well for both the apprentices and their employers.”

He continues: “SCT - and in particular (Chief Executive) Belinda Turner - are also so generous with their support and back-up for employers. Belinda is so involved in the industry herself that she knows the challenges, thoroughly understands what should be expected of the students and is good at pushing and encouraging them and looking after both sides. That organisation and support really helps when someone like me is busy competing - nothing gets forgotten, and the broad-based, well-structured programme is a good ‘sharpener’ to me as an employer to do everything properly and not to cut any corners.”

Tyler’s first apprentice was Sarah Hoare, winner of SCT’s prized Apprentice of the Year award. Sarah also took part in SCT’s Enterprise Award, for which apprentices submit a portfolio which demonstrates how they have planned and put into practice an idea to help and enhance their employer’s business.

“It was a great way for Sarah to develop her management skills and showed her more about how to run a business as a professional in the equine world. It gave her lots of confidence and helped her progress her career,” said Tyler.

His current apprentice, 19-year-old Beth Peach, studied Mechanics at college, but once in the automotive industry, she decided “she hated it” and wanted to return to her roots in equestrianism. Her first job with horses didn’t work out, but she messaged Tyler and he ended up offering her a job. Beth started working for Tyler in January 2024 and he enrolled her in SCT’s apprenticeship programme.

“I find it really interesting,” she said. “SCT really opens your eyes to other parts of the industry and we get a lot of opportunities and chances to gain experience. It’s very well organised - I learn best in a hands-on, practical way and SCT works hard to help me to do that. I like the structure of the Apprenticeship scheme and have been really lucky to take part in the Masterclasses.”

Beth’s ambition is to travel the world and she knows that the SCT apprenticeship scheme is giving her the skills and qualification that will make her employable in the equestrian industry wherever she goes.

Tyler adds: “It is really nice to be involved with great professionals via the Stubbing Court ‘family’ - we share the same challenges, and everyone is supportive. That network is a real bonus - and it is to the apprentices, too. By attending things like the Masterclasses, they can get to know other apprentices who may work in other disciplines or different parts of the equine industry. It’s lovely that there is such real progression available to them and that they can see the high standards and best practice necessary to have a rewarding career in the horse world. I say to the young people who come here, ‘You are now a professional’, and I expect them to live up to that. SCT is a massive help to them in terms of support, progression and achievement.”