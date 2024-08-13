Scouts in Pinxton are growing
1st Pinxton Scout Group is excited to offer more opportunities for Scouting for children aged 6 to 8 years, with the support of the local community and volunteers.
Helen Marriott, Volunteer for 1st Pinxton Scout Group said “We are so excited to be able to welcome in more young people into our Scouting family. The re-opening of the Beaver Scouts will mean that more young people will be able to get stuck into activities such as exploring nature around them, soft archery and fire lighting and learn skills for life.”
Through fun, activities and adventures, Scouts offers a youth provision that is known worldwide, but the benefits aren’t just for the young people. As the opportunity for children to get involved in Scouting opens, so too does the opportunity for adults to volunteer.
Lou said, “I love volunteering with the Beavers, it has given me confidence, the opportunity to try new things and go to new places as well as have fun!”
Did you know that 79% of adult volunteers in Scouting volunteer because they enjoy it and 70% feel like they have a positive impact?
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls passed on his advice for the soon to be Beaver Scouts, “Look forward to the great adventures yet to come. Never forget your promise and help other people. Shine bright, you’re the best.”
1st Pinxton Scout Group Beaver Open Evening is on Thursday 12th September from 6pm to 7pm.
For more information, or if you are interested in becoming part of this growing group, please contact Lou on [email protected] or visit https://bit.ly/1stPinxtonBeavers to come along to the open evening.
