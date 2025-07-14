Schools rule the airwaves in radio competition

Sale & Davys C of E Primary School was named overall winner, receiving a £1,000 prize for their standout radio show. Dovedale Primary School and The Old Vicarage School were awarded £500 each as runners-up. All entries were praised for their originality, teamwork, and confident delivery.

The Media Starz competition invited pupils in Years 5 and 6 to plan, script, and record their own radio shows centred around the theme of food. With full production support from Erewash Sound and funding from Millitec, students used professional equipment to bring their ideas to life — exploring everything from food history to food production and interviewing teachers for their favourite sandwiches.

The winning shows are now live on the Media Starz website and are being aired on Erewash Sound (103.5 & 96.8 FM). Finalists will also be invited to visit the Erewash Sound studio, where they’ll have the chance to go live on air and talk about how they developed their shows.

The initiative was founded by Richard Ledger, managing director of Millitec, who shared his personal inspiration: “When I was a kid, I spent days in my room building my own radio transmitter to get on air. This is a great chance for kids to have fun, learn new skills, and actually get broadcast on the airwaves. It’s been incredible to hear their ideas come to life on air and work with these talented kids to get the programs made.”

Winning school Sale & Davys C of E Primary School also celebrated the experience. Head teacher Sarah Briggs said: “We were absolutely delighted to win this brilliant £1,000 prize for the children’s radio show. They had a brilliant time putting together the show, allowing them to explore different skills they might not otherwise use – including getting their timing right and speaking nice and clearly! Thank you so much to Millitec and Erewash Sound for the fantastic opportunity and amazing prize.”

One of the runner-up schools, The Old Vicarage School, plans to use the prize to support the podcast project. Mr Matthew Adshead, Joint Proprietor, said:

“We’re going to put all of that money into helping this podcast project get off the ground. We’ll be talking to people from business, medicine, sport, music — even showbiz. We’re enormously grateful for the competition and so proud of how well the children did.”

The students themselves were just as excited about the experience. One pupil described how the project evolved: “We started off just doing it in little groups, then we came together and organised it as a class."

Another pupil shared how they hope to use the prize money: “We’d love to get more technical equipment — like headphones and microphones — so we can keep podcasting!”

Jeff Martin, Station Manager at Erewash Sound, praised the quality of the submissions and the enthusiasm of the students: “We’re proud to be collaborating with Millitec to bring this unique opportunity to local schools. Radio has been my passion since childhood, and it’s incredible to see the creativity and confidence these young people are showing. I’m so impressed by their preparation and delivery.”

The competition received entries from schools across Derbyshire, with judging based on creativity, content, and presentation. This initiative reflects Millitec’s long-standing commitment to supporting the local community, encouraging young talent, and investing in education beyond the factory floor. It also forms part of a wider effort to support Erewash Sound, a valued local radio station, by helping grow its listener base and bring more young voices onto the airwaves.

To listen to the winning shows, visit: https://mediastarz.co.uk/media-starz-radio-shows/

1 . Contributed Students from Dovedale Primary School recording their radio shows at school. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Millitec and Erewash Sound team visiting Sale & Davys C of E Primary to award the £1,000 prize. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Millitec and Erewash Sound team visiting Dovedale Primary to award the £500 prize. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Millitec and Erewash Sound team visiting The Old Vicarage School to award the £500 prize. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales