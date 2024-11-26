Schools invite local MP as part of Parliament Week

Both Spire Infants School and Spire Junior School have been learning about the country’s political landscape and democracy as part of Parliament Week 2024 and invited along the town’s MP, Toby Perkins, so the children could quiz him on life as a politician.

Toby said: "I was so impressed with the questions from the children at both the Infants and Juniors, which showed how knowledgeable they are about politics and their interest in learning more”.

Toby spoke to a full assembly at Spire Junior School and then to a class of Year 2 pupils at Spire Infant School. The children asked Toby about being an MP, getting elected and what it means to live in and represent Chesterfield while working in Westminster.

UK Parliament Week is an annual event, spreading the word about what Parliament is, what it does and how you can get involved. Last year over 1.6 million people took part in every nation and region of the UK, and countries all over the world.

Toby taking questions from the children at Spire Infants

Toby added: “UK Parliament Week is a great way of finding out what goes on in Parliament and the work of an MP. By teaching children about this from a young age, we can get them more interested in politics, voting and their communities.”