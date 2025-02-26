School team steps out raising funds in cancer awareness challenge
Training has begun in earnest for the team of 14 runners from Kedleston’s High Peak School, which is based near Disley, on the edge of the Peak District, as they prepare to take on their next running challenge, and honour colleagues who have been impacted by cancer, both currently and in the recent past - and raise thousands of pounds for charity in the process.
Kedleston High Peak School offers places for pupils with autism and associated conditions including high anxiety and for whom mainstream settings cannot meet their needs.
Four of the staff team including colleagues from the teaching, administrative, therapeutic and pastoral teams, recently laced up their running shoes for the 10km Stockport Daffodil Run.
The same quartet will be joined by an additional 10 staff from across the school as they take on the Race for Life to honour the memory of a former colleague who lost her fight against cancer in 2023, as well as those currently impacted by the disease within, and outside, the school.
Mel Rathmill, one of those running and Business Office Manager at Kedleston High Peak School, said: “So many people are impacted by cancer. As a school we have lost a colleague to the disease, and many of us across the school have been impacted by it in some way, whether that is with our own families or friends.
“That is why we have chosen as a team to train for the Race For Life and honour those impacted and raise money for this great cause. We’re all in training – some of the team have never run before and some are really keen runners, including one who last year completed a 10km every single month! It’s a great chance to bring the school community together and all the staff, pupils and families are already pledging to come along to cheer us on.
“We hope to raise a minimum of £2,000 and that ambitious target has put an extra spring in all of our steps as we tackle training on these cold wet days!”