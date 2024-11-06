Members of Scarsdale Inner Wheel are getting their knickers in a twist for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is taking part in an initiative set up by ‘Smalls for All’ a charity which collects underwear for women in the poorest parts of Africa where some women have just a single pair and others none at all.

Knickers for November aims to collect as many pairs of black pants – full, mid or high leg – as possible during the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarsdale member Lynda Wallace who is International Officer for Inner Wheel District 22 explained: “Maria Macnamara set up Smalls for All after seeing first hand some of the problems not having underwear causes. Each month many teenage girls miss school and women miss work because having no pants means they have to stay at home. Giving pants is such a small thing, but it can make a life-changing difference.”

Another collection, this time for bras will take place to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8th next year.