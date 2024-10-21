Scarlett has a winning eye for design

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A creative eight-year-old from Chapel En Le Frith has her eyes on the prize after winning a competition to design a pair of glasses inspired by this year’s Summer of sport.

Scarlett Devlin was presented with a £50 toyshop voucher and a fun model of her design at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on Market Street.

Youngsters were encouraged to submit their imaginative designs with a sporty theme, taking inspiration from the array of sporting events that have taken place this summer, with all proceeds from the £1 entry fee going to Alzheimer’s Society.

Branch manager Melanie Page said: “Alzheimer’s Society is our chosen charity for the ninth successive year. The creative competition was a fun way to engage children with the fantastic Summer of sport this year while raising awareness of the charity and its work. Scarlett did a great job with her design and is a very worthy winner!

Left to right - Scarlett Devlin, age 8, and Melanie Page, Scrivens Chapel En Le Frith Branch Manager.

“More and more children have myopia (short-sightedness) and research indicates that contributing factors include increased screen time and not enough time spent outdoors. Our Design a Spec competition highlights the importance of regular sight tests and an active lifestyle to protect children’s developing eyes.”

Scarlett lives locally and visited the Chapel En Le Frith branch for her annual eye test. Her mum, Sarah Devlin, said: “We were in the branch when Scarlett saw the competition and she decided to take the entry form home. She enjoyed watching the Olympics and Paralympics during the summer holiday and loves being creative, so it was the perfect competition for her! We’re delighted that she won and Scarlett is really proud to see her sporty spectacles design come to life.”

Family business Scrivens was established in 1938 and has 169 branches. For more information visit www.scrivens.com