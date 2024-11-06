Santa Special at the Midland Railway, Butterley

Sit back and let us get you into the Christmas Spirit with our Santa Special Event.

The excitement begins as the train pulls out of Butterley Station and Santa makes his way down the carriages to visit each child at their seat. Of course, followed by his elves and helper with goodies for all passengers. Enjoy a memorable trip out for the whole family:

See Santa on the train.

A gift for every child.

A drink for every adult

.A cookie delivered to your seat for all adults and children.

A colouring book and pencils for each child.

Pinxton Puppet Show in a heated and decorated marquee after your train journey.

Animatronics tableau.

Treat Yourself to a Santa Special Private Compartment Experience!

Steam Train Journey

Enjoy a festive trip in a private compartment with you and five friends or family members. This includes all of the other festive treats of standard class with the additional luxury of your own compartment! There are only seven compartments per trip so book early to avoid disappointment!

Each compartment ticket covers up to six passengers. Up to two extra infants travelling on the lap of an adult can be added at the time of booking. Please contact us if you need any further requirements.

How to Book

Our Santa Special tickets are very popular and strictly limited, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

If you are booking for a large friend or family group, we suggest booking together where possible to allow us to seat your group together.

We also offer discounts for parties of more than 20 – please call us on 01773 570140 for party bookings.

*Event details may be subject to change