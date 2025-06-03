Sandiacre father takes on mountain challenge in son’s honour

A father, whose son is battling a rare form of cancer, is taking on the world’s highest freestanding mountain to raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On June 10, Dave Meakin, of Sandiacre, will begin his 5,895m accent of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. He will walk through rainforests, glaziers and camp above the clouds.

Dave (47) will be fundraising for Rainbows, which he says has been pivotal in supporting his family through the most difficult of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2022, Kai Meakin (now 21) was diagnosed with Ependymoma, a rare type of brain and spinal tumours, following a period of headaches that escalated into migraines.

Kai and his family

“Despite the challenges, Kai has remained optimistic undergoing various treatments including intravenous chemotherapy, radiotherapy and oral chemotherapy,” said Dave.

“In June 2023, the tumours in his spine affected his ability to walk, confining him to a wheelchair. However, this hasn't stopped him from enjoying life with his family and friends. Even on his darkest days, Kai's determination and hope have pulled him through, making him a true inspiration and our hero.

“We are a very close family and this has also been tough for my wife, Clare, and my 18-year-old daughter Isla. We have been given timelines on how long he will be with us, and he defies them all. But that makes it really hard; the sleepless nights, being the first one down in the morning and looking in his room not knowing how he will be. He said to me that he is scared to go to sleep in case he doesn’t wake up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave’s love for walking began during lockdown and he joined Mind Over Matter, a local hiking group. In the last two years, he has successfully completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Mount Toubkal, in Morocco.

Dave and Kai

“I am really looking forward to taking on Kilimanjaro. I know it will be a challenge, but I am doing it for Kai and for Rainbows,” said Dave.

“What Rainbows provides for us as a family is amazing, they have supported us through thick and thin. Everyone there is wonderful, and they always welcome him with open arms. He can do so much there, and he loves to go swimming in the Hydrotherapy Pool and he loves to have a massage.

“You see Rainbows’ name around and I have always known of them and the work that they do, but you never know how important they are until you need them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kai has good days and bad days. He was diagnosed at 18 when his adult life should have been beginning. He had a job lined up and it was ripped away from him. But he keeps his spirits high and, in his mind, and says he will beat this. We are always making memories together.

“Kai is really proud of what I am doing, and I will do lots of video calls from Kilimanjaro and take him on the journey with me.

“Kai's journey is truly inspiring. Despite facing a tough diagnosis, he has shown incredible resilience and positivity. He is the nicest and kindest man. He always puts others before himself and he is so caring. We are all so proud of him.”

Rainbows cares for babies, children and young people from Derbyshire with life-limiting and terminal illnesses at the hospice, at home and in hospital.

To sponsor Dave, visit Dave Meakin is fundraising for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People